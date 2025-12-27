1.56 lakh delayed, 1.12 lakh hit by flight cancellations in November: DGCA data

India’s domestic aviation market is posting steady passenger growth and healthier load factors, but the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suggests the boom is riding on fragile operational foundations. Behind the headline numbers lies a month marked by prolonged delays, widespread cancellations and mounting passenger hardship, raising questions over whether airlines are expanding faster than their systems can cope.

DGCA’s traffic analysis shows that domestic airlines carried 1,526.35 lakh passengers between January and November 2025, compared to 1,464.02 lakh during the same period last year, registering a growth of 4.26 per cent. November alone recorded a 6.92 per cent rise in passenger traffic. However, the regulator’s own data points to a parallel surge in disruption.

In November, 1,56,768 passengers were affected by flight delays exceeding two hours, while 1,12,112 passengers suffered due to cancellations. Airlines together spent Rs 210.23 lakh on facilitation for delayed passengers and Rs 40.79 lakh on compensation and facilities linked to cancellations, underlining the scale of inconvenience borne by travellers.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, accounted for the highest number of affected passengers. DGCA figures show that 89,826 passengers were hit by cancellations and 75,150 faced delays beyond two hours during the month. This came even as IndiGo’s passenger load factor rose sharply from 82.4 per cent in October to 88.7 per cent in November, signalling that fuller aircraft were accompanied by greater operational strain.

The Air India group also emerged as a major contributor to passenger disruption. In November, 12,488 passengers were impacted by cancellations and 46,323 by long delays. The group spent Rs 127.44 lakh on facilitation for delayed passengers and Rs 25.79 lakh on handling cancellations, even as its load factor jumped from 77.3 per cent to 87.5 per cent.

Other carriers reflected similar stress. SpiceJet reported 26,241 delayed passengers and 3,066 cancellations, while Akasa Air saw 6,031 passengers delayed and 3,329 affected by cancellations. Alliance Air, whose load factor dipped from 68.2 per cent in October to 63.7 per cent in November, recorded 2,780 delayed passengers.

Passenger complaints continued to rise alongside disruptions. Scheduled domestic airlines received 1,196 passenger-related complaints during November, translating into 0.78 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried. Flight-related issues dominated the grievance list, pointing to persistent shortcomings in punctuality and planning.

While airlines said 99.6 per cent of complaints were addressed, DGCA data underscores a widening disconnect between growth and service quality.