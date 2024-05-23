 1.7 cr difference between real-time data, final voting figure ‘unprecedented’: Congress : The Tribune India

1.7 cr difference between real-time data, final voting figure ‘unprecedented’: Congress

Pawan Khera, Cong leader



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 22

The Congress on Wednesday said the difference between the real-time data and the final voting figure released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after four phases of polling was 1.7 crore.

Congress leader and head of the media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera described the gap as “unprecedented”.

“Voters are worried about the strange goings-on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real-time data and the final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented,” Khera wrote on X.

Strange goings-on in EC

“Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying,” Khera added. “Overall, this difference of 1.07 crore translates into an increase of 28,000 per Lok Sabha seat, which is a very big number. This difference is the highest in those states where the BJP is likely to lose a significant number of seats. What is happening?” Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh did not name the states in which he believed the BJP was going to be defeated on “a significant number of seats”.

Opposition parties had also raised with the ECI the issue of discrepancies in voting figures after three phases of polling. The ECI, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 10, rebutted the allegations.

According to the commission, the voter turnout data compiled later would “definitely” increase from the live data (displayed on the Voter Turnout App) since there is always a time lag in the reporting of estimated data on the polling day.

People continue to vote even after 6 pm at many polling stations and the date can be verified only after the actual close of polling, it said.

“As polling parties arrive late night and report, data gets updated with actual numbers from Form 17C, replacing the estimated voter turnout recorded on the poll day,” the ECI said.

Owing to weather conditions and difficult terrains, compilation of actual numbers sometimes takes three-four days, the ECI said explaining the discrepancy between live data and final percentage with regard to polling.

Regarding the delay in the publication of final figures, the ECI said voting figures were continuously updated on the app. The final figures published through press notes are nothing but presenting the data already displayed on the app. “It is thus not a delay,” the ECI said.

