1.75L Indians to undertake Haj pilgrimage in ’27

Around 1.75 lakh Indians will be allowed to undertake the annual Haj pilgrimage following a bilateral agreement signed between India and Saudi Arabia for next year.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah before signing the agreement in Jeddah. The two ministers reviewed the ongoing preparations for Haj 2027.