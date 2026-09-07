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Home / India / 1.89 lakh voters deleted during SIR in Manipur

1.89 lakh voters deleted during SIR in Manipur

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Tribune News Service
Imphal, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Booth-Level Officers (BLO) assist a voter in filling out forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. PTI file
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The Election Commission on Sunday released Manipur's final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision, with 19.60 lakh voters figured on the list, deleting 1.89 lakh and adding 56,871 during the exercise.

State Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Sinha said women outnumbered men in the post-SIR voter roll. “After the SIR exercise, the state now has over 19.60 lakh electors across 60 Assembly constituencies. Of the total voters, 9,53,350 are men and 10.06 women. There are 308 third-gender electors,” he said.

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Sinha said the revision exercise began with 20.93 lakh electors on the voter list as of May 18 this year.

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The number of voters in the final roll is 6.33 per cent less than the number of electors before the beginning of the revision exercise.

The draft electoral roll, published on July 5, had 19.34 lakh electors. “During the claims and objections period from July 5 to August 4, the authorities received 96,985 claims and objections, all of which were processed for final publication. The final list includes 56,871 additions, while 30,650 electors were deleted from the draft roll,” he said.

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The gender ratio stands at 1,056, while the electoral participation ratio is recorded at 51.99, he said.

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