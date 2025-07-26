DT
Home / India /

1 dead, 18 injured as truck rams into 20 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Driver of speeding container trailer truck taken into custody, say police
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:11 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
People stand near a damaged car after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 26, 2025. PTI
A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka in Raigad district, the official added.

“The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment,” the official said.

“The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,” he added.

