1 dead, 5 injured due to electrocution during Ganesh immersion procession in Mumbai   

1 dead, 5 injured due to electrocution during Ganesh immersion procession in Mumbai   

The incident occurred around 10.45 am when a dangling electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol, leading to the six devotees near it getting electrocuted
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. PTI
A man died and five other persons were injured after coming in contact with a live electric wire during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai on Sunday morning, civic officials said.
The incident occurred on Khairani Road in Sakinaka area around 10.45 am when a dangling electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol, leading to six devotees near it getting electrocuted, the officials said as per the information received from local police.
Some locals rushed the injured persons to nearby private medical facilities and one of them was taken to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital, an official said.  Doctors at the Seven Hills Hospital declared Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) "brought dead", the civic official said.
Five others — Subhanshu Kamat (20), Tushar Gupta (20), Dharmaraj Gupta (49), Karan Kanojia (14) and Anush Gupta (6) — were admitted to the Paramount Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.
