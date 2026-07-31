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Home / India / 1 in 3 Gen Z travellers prefer music festival trips over regular holidays: Report

1 in 3 Gen Z travellers prefer music festival trips over regular holidays: Report

Report by backpacker hostel chain Zostel says music-led trips have grown 4 to 5 times year-on-year, with solo travellers driving the trend

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New Delhi, Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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One in every three Gen Z travellers in India now prefers travelling to a music festival over a conventional holiday, as music-led trips have witnessed a “four-to-five-fold year-on-year growth”, as per a report released by backpacker hostel chain Zostel.

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The report, titled “The Sound of the Route”, said live music is increasingly emerging as a key driver of travel among young Indians, with music festival travel accounting for 30 per cent of the experiential portfolio of Zo Trips, Zostel’s travel vertical.

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“Fifty-five per cent of travellers booking music festival trips are in the 21-28 age group, while 30 per cent fall in the 28-34 bracket. The remaining 15 per cent are aged 34 years and above,” reads the report.

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According to the report, about 80 per cent of travellers book such trips solo, although many end up travelling in groups after joining the experience.

It also noted that bookings for the ‘Ziro Festival’ in Arunachal Pradesh have grown “seven to eight times year-on-year”, making it the fastest-growing music festival destination on the platform.

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Similarly, the ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’ in Meghalaya, which registered the highest number of bookings in the previous year, is projected to witness at least three-fold growth for its 2026 edition, it added.

The report said travellers typically book music festival trips 45-60 days in advance, although bookings for niche events often begin six to seven months ahead due to early waitlists.

The average festival itinerary lasts between five and eight nights, with participants combining the event with local sightseeing, trekking and cafe visits.

“A traveller is no longer choosing between a concert and a holiday, because the festival is now in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh and getting there is the trip.

“A destination festival brings a traveller into a region for five to eight days, and much of that spend stays with the place itself, with homestays, drivers, guides and the local organisers who run these festivals in the first place,” said Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel and Zo World.

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