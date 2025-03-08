1 killed, 25 injured in clashes with security forces in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

A protester was killed while 25 others, including women, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit. The 30-year-old received bullet injuries during the clashes at Keithelmanbi and died on the way to hospital, police said.

At least 25 protesters sustained different types of injuries during the clashes with security forces at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said, adding they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment.

Advertisement

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement across the state.

During a security review meeting on Manipur on March 1, Shah had instructed that free movement should be ensured for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8 and anybody who tries to create obstructions should be strictly dealt with.

Advertisement

Since Saturday morning, protesters, mainly Kuki groups, who have been seeking a separate union territory status in areas having tribal majority and are opposed to the Centre's decision of allowing free movement on roads, started blocking roads and highways in tribal-dominated Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, leading to violent skirmishes with security personnel, who fired multiple rounds of teargas shells to disperse them.

Several state transport buses were stopped by protesters across Manipur, who could be seen in unverified videos shouting "Meiteid go back!" and even singing the National Anthem to deter security personnel.

Police and security personnel could be seen resorting to lathi-charge on protesters, which included women, an ironical sight with Saturday happening to be International Women's Day.

Tensions also escalated in Kangpokpi district after security forces fired multiple rounds of teargas to disperse protesters blocking the highway.

The demonstration, led by anti-free movement groups, disrupted traffic along the crucial NH-2 route.

The unrest was triggered after a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus was attacked in Kagpokpi district's Gamgiphai, with a mob pelting stones at the vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after inter-district bus services resumed from Imphal to the hill districts, marking the first such attempt since ethnic violence erupted two years ago.

Earlier in December 2024, a similar effort by the state government to restart public transport services had failed when no passengers showed up at the MST station in Imphal’s Moirangkhom.

With heavy security deployment, including an Assam Rifles convoy escorting MST buses, authorities were on high alert to prevent further disruptions, as per local inputs.

The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation.

The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district.

Police claimed they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

“We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government,” a policeman said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah’s instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.

A purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India’s decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated.

“Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration” a volunteer was heard saying in the video.

Opposing the free movement initiative, the Kuki Zo Council has imposed an indefinite shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas from Saturday midnight, a statement said.

“It is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety. The Kuki-Zo Council urges the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation,” it added.

The council also stated, “We cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents.” —with PTI