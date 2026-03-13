DT
PT
Home / India / 1 killed, 6 injured as bus catches fire in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district

1 killed, 6 injured as bus catches fire in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district

Some injured passengers in critical condition, police say

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 01:07 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
A passenger was charred to death and six others suffered burns after a private luxury sleeper bus caught fire in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Some of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition, they said.

The bus was heading to Ahmedabad from Nachna in Rajasthan when the fire erupted in the vehicle near Nenawa village in Dhanera taluka around 3.30 am. The passengers were asleep at the time, police said.

In no time, the fire engulfed the entire bus, triggering panic inside the vehicle, a Dhanera police station official said.

To escape the flames and billowing smoke, many passengers jumped out to save their lives after breaking windows. “Amid the chaos, a passenger was charred to death,” the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

At least six passengers suffered burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that some of them are in critical condition.

