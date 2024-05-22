1 killed in post-poll violence in Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

One person was killed and two were injured in clashes between BJP and RJD workers in Chapra district of Bihar on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the violence and the district administration has suspended the Internet till Thursday.

A ruckus broke out between the two political parties on Monday after RJD’s Saran LS candidate and daughter of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav Rohini Acharya reached a booth in Chapra.

A senior police official said, “BJP workers alleged that Acharya was raiding the booth. She left the spot after violence began.”

“The violence which began on Monday escalated on Tuesday at Bhikhari Thakur chowk of the district when workers of both political parties opened fire. In the ensuing violence, Chandan Yadav (25) died on the spot and Guddu Rai and Manoj Rai were severely injured,” Chapra, SP Gaurav Mangla said.

