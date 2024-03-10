10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

New Delhi, March 10
Thirteen additional judges from three high courts were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges.
While 10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were made permanent judges, two from Andhra Pradesh High Court were also elevated.
One judge whose parent high court is the Andhra Pradesh High Court was made a permanent judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their elevation on X.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is colloquially called “permanent judge”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...