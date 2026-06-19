10 Manipur ethnic violence accused held by NIA in joint op with CRPF, police

In a joint operation with the Manipur police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested 10 persons in various cases of ethnic violence in the north-eastern state.

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Joint multi-location search operations in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl in Manipur led to the arrest of the accused, allegedly involved in the violent unrest in Manipur.

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Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition and bank robberies.

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The operations, conducted based on extensive intelligence, technical and field investigations by the NIA along with the state police and the central security agency, were focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals across communities involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state.

The arrests are expected to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence.

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The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents, as well as the individuals and groups involved in the conspiracy, sources informed.