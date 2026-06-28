10 Arunachal districts hit by floods: Death toll rises to 3, heavy rain likely

The toll in the rain-triggered flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor rose to three on Sunday after the body of a man was found in adjoining Papum Pare district, as search and rescue operations were underway, officials said.

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Floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall were also reported in several other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, where houses were inundated and infrastructure damaged, prompting the local administrations to launch rescue and evacuation operations, they said.

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Ten districts -- Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Leparada and Lower Siang-- have been affected by the rain fury, the officials said.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecast the possibility of more than 200 mm of rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours till Monday morning, prompting the state government to issue an alert and urge people to remain vigilant.

The body of Saurabh Kumar Kharwar was found near Hawa Camp, which is around 35 km from flood-hit Poosa in Keyi Panyor district, State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said, adding a rescue team has been dispatched to retrieve the mortal remains.

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Five people went missing after a flash flood, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday morning.

With the latest recovery, three people have been confirmed dead, while two others remain missing. The body of a 35-year-old woman was recovered on Wednesday, while another woman's body was found on Saturday.

Search operations entered the fifth day on Sunday, with a rescue team using rafts from the dam side of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project and another ground team searching for the two missing persons who were swept away from the NEEPCO Colony, another official said.

Relief and rescue efforts have also been intensified in the affected region.

An additional 23 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) left for Keyi Panyor district on Sunday to strengthen ongoing search-and-rescue operations, he said.

The Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, is also sending relief materials to the flood-hit area. The supplies are scheduled to be airlifted from Naharlagun helipad to Possa via Ziro by an MI-17 civil aviation helicopter, subject to favourable weather conditions, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has not received any fresh requisition for additional personnel, and its existing deployment in Keyi Panyor remains unchanged, they said.

The flash flood devastated the NEEPCO Colony at Poosa, damaging houses, disrupting road connectivity and triggering landslides at several locations.

According to preliminary estimates, around 30 houses were completely damaged or washed away at the NEEPCO Colony, while another 10 houses were destroyed and 14 partially damaged in the Possa and Pitapool areas.

A total of 128 households have been affected in the district. A relief camp has been set up on the NEEPCO campus, where 60 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

In East Siang district, floodwaters inundated at least 10 houses in the Ledum area, with one almost completely submerged as the water flow changed its course following continuous rain, an official report said.

Two cattle were swept away, while a community toilet and a rice mill were on the verge of being submerged. Three shops were also damaged by the flood, it said.

As a precautionary measure, residents of around 12 houses in the affected area were evacuated to safer places.

The displaced families have taken shelter at their relatives' houses, while a community Dere (Prayer Hall) has been identified as a relief shelter.

No casualties or missing persons have been reported so far. A vital bridge in the area also collapsed due to the flood, disrupting connectivity, the officials said.

Meanwhile, rescue teams carried out three separate operations at Pasighat and in other parts of East Siang district, rescuing a total of 24 people, including eight labourers.

The operations were conducted at Yapgo and Oyan, with all those stranded brought to safety.

In Lower Siang district, a massive landslide at Siji blocked the flow of the Siji river near the Likabali checkpost between Siji and Magi, leading to the accumulation of water in the upstream.

The authorities concerned warned of a potential threat to life and property in downstream areas, and police personnel have been deployed to alert people living on the riverbanks to move to safer locations.

The State Disaster Management Department said the IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, raising the likelihood of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

According to the Meteorological Centre at Itanagar, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Papum Pare, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley are likely to receive heavy rainfall (6-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather forecast also indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over many parts of the state during the period, increasing the risk of localised flooding, landslides and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly those living in flood- and landslide-prone areas, to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.