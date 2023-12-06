10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Ten MPs of the BJP who won in the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections this Sunday have submitted their resignations to the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

These include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel.

Nine Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have resigned.

The following MPs have submitted their papers: Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Rajya Vardhan Rathor, Diya Kumari, Udaipratap Singh, Kirori Lal Meena, Riti Pathak, Arun Sao and Gomti Sai.

More elected MPs will soon resign. These include Renuka Singh from Chhattisgarh who is minister of state for tribal affairs.

