 10 children missing after boat capsizes in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

  • 10 children missing after boat capsizes in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

10 children missing after boat capsizes in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued

10 children missing after boat capsizes in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PTI

Muzaffarpur, September 14

At least 10 children went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued, they said.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Rescue operation is under way. I have asked the district magistrate to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.”

Kumar is in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of the ongoing projects in the district.

