10 dead, 31 hurt in MP accident

Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a head-on collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the Chief Minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara on Thursday evening.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. Treatment of all injured persons would be provided free of cost, the CM said.

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