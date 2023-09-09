 10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit : The Tribune India

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Patna, September 9

Keeping in view the G20 Summit, as many as 10 flights from Patna to Delhi have been cancelled by the Airports Authority of India.

Among them, Air India AI 415, 416 were cancelled on Friday (September 8), and will remain suspended on September 9, 10 and 11. Vistara Airline flight UK 716 and UK 718 will remain cancelled on September 10 and 11 respectively.

The Airline's operators have already informed the passengers about the cancellation of flights. Some of the passengers are accommodated in other flights like Indigo, Spicejet and GoAir. These flights are on schedule.

Besides aeroplanes, the Indian Railway has changed the destinations of some Bihar-bound trains as well. Rajendranagar (Patna)-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express reached Anand Vihar Terminal on Saturday (September 9) and will go to the same destination on Sunday (September 10) as well. However, the original destination of this train is New Delhi railway station.

Similarly, Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express will also reach Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi railway station on Saturday (September 9) and on Sunday (September 10).

Apart from these trains, many other trains like Patna Tejas Rajdhani, Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Magadh Express, Clone special and Mahabodhi Express will have extra stoppage at Ghaziabad and Sahibabad railway stations.

