Ten students sustained injuries after a teacher allegedly thrashed them with a cane at a government high school near Surandai in this district, police said on Tuesday.

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A case has been registered against the teacher following complaints from distressed parents.

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According to police sources, the incident took place on July 20 at the V K Pudur government higher secondary school.

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The accused, identified as 44-year-old Then Maria Suganthi, was conducting a special afternoon class for Class 11 students.

Annoyed by the noise allegedly coming from an adjacent classroom, the teacher barged in and furiously hit several students with a cane.

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Ten Class 10 students suffered severe injuries to their hands. After returning home, the students recounted the ordeal to their parents, who immediately rushed them to local hospitals for medical treatment.

While two pupils required inpatient treatment at the Tenkasi government hospital for three days, others received outpatient care at nearby private facilities. Due to persistent swelling and trauma, the injured students have been forced to stay home, unable to attend school or write their upcoming midterm exams.

In response to initial inaction by local authorities, Rajathi, mother of a student, submitted a formal petition to the district collector.

She expressed distress over her daughter’s inability to take her exams due to hand injuries and demanded strict legal action against the teacher.

Following the formal petition, the V K Pudur police booked the teacher and a detailed investigation into the incident is currently under way.