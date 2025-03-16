10 IIT students injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim       

Ten students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad were injured as their vehicle plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9.30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok, they said.

The driver, who was also injured, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, they added.

Among the students were four females.

Three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Gangtok as their condition was serious, while the others received treatment in Mangan.