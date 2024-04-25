10 Indians working as support staff with Russian military returned home: MEA

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

Ten Indian nationals working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and have returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been pressing Russia to ensure the return of all other citizens serving in similar positions in the Russian military.

"Ten such individuals have come back to India and they have been released and they have returned home," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

After two Indians, working as support staff with the Russian military lost their lives, India last month called on its nationals not to risk their lives by taking up such jobs.

Jaiswal said the Indian side is very actively pursuing the case of all Indians serving with the Russian military at various levels, including with the foreign ministry, defence ministry and several other organisations in Russia.

"We are committed to bringing back all the people who so far have got in touch with us and want to be released and repatriated and return home," he said.

"We have been assured by the Russian side that the other Indians who are there, they'll also be released and will return home. We are working out those details," he said.

