DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 13 killed as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali

13 killed as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condoles deaths and announces ex gratia

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The government has announce ex gratia. Photo for representation. ANI
Advertisement

At least 13 persons died after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to sources, most of those on the ill-fated boat were children.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents the Raghopur Assembly constituency where the incident occurred, claimed in a video posted on X that 14 bodies have been recovered so far. The boat had 30 passengers, and six of them have been sent to hospital while three were safe, he claimed.

Advertisement

However, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said, “At least 13 people have died while six were rescued after the boat capsized in the Ganga river in Raghopur.” Rescue work was underway, she added. Officials said the incident occurred as people were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Bihar boat tragedy ‘deeply painful’, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts