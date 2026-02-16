DT
PT
Home / India / 10 months on, Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits promised govt job

10 months on, Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits promised govt job

Asawari Jagdale voiced her concern on Monday in Pune, BJP leader Navnath Ban promised to escalate the delay directly to CM Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Pune/Mumbai, Updated At : 04:51 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Ten months after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed her father's life, Asawari Jagdale is still waiting for the Maharashtra government to deliver on its promise of a state job.

While Asawari voiced her concern on Monday in Pune, BJP leader Navnath Ban promised to escalate the delay directly to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale, was one of 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year.

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin.

"It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard," Asawari told media persons.

She said Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has written to Union Minister Amit Shah, apprising him about the state government's assurances.

"I have been in contact with the offices of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials have only been telling us that they have been following up on the issue," she said.

The family has been facing financial hardship since her father's death, and their savings have depleted, she said, urging officials to try to address the matter soon.

Asked about Asawari's pleas, Ban, the Maharashtra BJP's media in-charge, said he would take up the issue with the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The BJP's stand is to support the Jagdale family and other families affected by the terror attack. I assure that I will personally take up the matter with the chief minister and the state party leadership."

The BJP corporator said that Fadnavis is a sensitive leader who would look into the issue and try to ensure justice at the earliest.

