10 MPs among 260 detained for defying police orders

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained around 260 people, including 10 MPs, during an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying protesters breached barricades and refused repeated directions to disperse.

The police said they received information through social media around 10.30 am about the proposed march from Parliament House to the ECI office. No permission had been sought from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, for the march and, consequently, no permission was granted.

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In view of the proposed gathering and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force in the New Delhi area, adequate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order and regulate the movement of the crowd, the police said.

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The march began around 10.30 am, with protesters allegedly breaching the first barricade and moving towards a second barricade near NITI Aayog.

The police said repeated announcements were made informing protesters about the restrictions under Section 163 and asking them to leave peacefully. However, the protesters allegedly refused to comply and continued to remain at the spot.

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The police subsequently detained around 260 people, including 10 MPs, and took them to different police stations for necessary legal action.

Most of the protesters later left the area. However, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Manish Chhathrath and around 50-60 supporters allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission and staged a sit-in.

According to the police, Rahul refused to leave the premises and said he would remain there until a delegation of MPs was given an appointment with the ECI.

As the protesters refused to leave despite repeated requests, the police intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul, Priyanka and other protesters were subsequently removed from the premises and detained, the police said.

The police said the action was taken in accordance with law, with public safety and maintenance of law and order being prioritised.

Security arrangements remained in place in the area and the situation was being continuously monitored, the police said, appealing to all concerned to maintain peace and follow lawful directions.