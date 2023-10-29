6 dead, 25 injured in Andhra train accident

Visakhapatnam, October 29
At least six persons were killed dead and 25 injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.
“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” a railway official said.
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.
Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.
Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations.
He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.
