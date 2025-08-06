DT
PT
10 soldiers missing after Uttarkashi army camp is hit by flash floods

Despite their personnel missing, the army is actively engaged in rescue efforts

Despite their personnel missing, the army is actively engaged in rescue efforts
ANI
Uttarkashi, Updated At : 09:15 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A road is inundated with rainwater following cloudburst, at Dharali in Uttarkashi on Tuesday. (@UttarkashiPol X/ANI Photo)
A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in Harsil area of Uttarkashi district, with around 10 Army personnel reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.

The cloudburst occurred around 1.40 pm on Tuesday, causing widespread damage at Dharali village, a key stopover for the Gangotri pilgrims.

Despite their personnel missing, the army is actively engaged in rescue efforts, demonstrating its commitment to protecting citizens during natural calamities.

The army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at the site, with rescue operations under way. Three ITBP teams have reached the location.

Several homes, hotels, and shops have been destroyed, with many more damaged. Teams are working tirelessly to rescue people trapped in the affected areas.

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive mudslide struck the Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Army's Surya Command said.

"Troops of the Ibex brigade were immediately mobilised to undertake rescue operations," the army said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

