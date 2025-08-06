10 soldiers missing after Uttarkashi army camp is hit by flash floods

A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in Harsil area of Uttarkashi district, with around 10 Army personnel reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.

The cloudburst occurred around 1.40 pm on Tuesday, causing widespread damage at Dharali village, a key stopover for the Gangotri pilgrims.

Despite their personnel missing, the army is actively engaged in rescue efforts, demonstrating its commitment to protecting citizens during natural calamities.

The army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at the site, with rescue operations under way. Three ITBP teams have reached the location.

Several homes, hotels, and shops have been destroyed, with many more damaged. Teams are working tirelessly to rescue people trapped in the affected areas.

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive mudslide struck the Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Army's Surya Command said.

"Troops of the Ibex brigade were immediately mobilised to undertake rescue operations," the army said.