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Home / India / 106 airports switch to green energy, Punjab, Himachal, J&K and Rajasthan feature in list

106 airports switch to green energy, Punjab, Himachal, J&K and Rajasthan feature in list

According to state-wise data, Uttar Pradesh has highest number of airports operating entirely on renewable energy at 12, followed by Maharashtra with 10

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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As many as 106 airports across the country are now operating on 100 per cent renewable energy, including five in Punjab, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and seven in Rajasthan, the Centre informed Parliament as it outlined its push towards carbon-neutral aviation.

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Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP L K Sudhish, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all operational airports with scheduled services, as well as upcoming greenfield airports, to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions in a phased manner by increasing the use of green energy.

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The government said 106 airports, comprising 99 operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and seven managed by private operators, have already switched to 100 per cent renewable energy through solar power generation and procurement of green electricity under open access arrangements.

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According to the state-wise data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of airports operating entirely on renewable energy at 12, followed by Maharashtra with 10, Gujarat with nine, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with seven each, Assam with six, and Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with five airports each. Himachal Pradesh has three such airports, while the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has two.

The government said technical assistance for installation of rooftop solar power plants is being provided to the AAI by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

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It said that the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) factors in capital expenditure on green energy projects and carbon neutrality initiatives while determining tariffs for major airports.

The Centre said airport operators have been encouraged to install solar power plants and procure renewable energy as part of a broader strategy to make Indian airports energy-efficient and align the aviation sector with the country's climate commitments.

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