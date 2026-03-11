DT
PT
Home / India / 108 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

108 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3.95 crore on their heads

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Image credit/PTI file
In a remarkable success of the government’s fight against Naxalism, 108 hardened Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3.95 crore on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

37 Maoists from Bijapur, 30 in Dantewada, 18 in Sukma, 16 in Bastar, four in Narayanpur and three in Kanker — all from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee — have laid down their arms before the forces, they said.

Among the surrendered guerrillas, six were divisional commanders carrying a reward of eight lakh each, officials said.

Security forces have also seized a huge pile of arms based on the information shared by the surrendered Maoists, they added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31 for the complete removal of Naxalism from the country.

