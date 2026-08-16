DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 11 hospitalised after eating birthday cake containing dead lizard in Palghar

11 hospitalised after eating birthday cake containing dead lizard in Palghar

The local authorities and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched an investigation into a Nalasopara-based bakery

article_Author
PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 06:05 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

As many as 11 people, among them seven children, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after eating a birthday cake that allegedly contained a dead lizard in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The local authorities and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched an investigation into a Nalasopara-based bakery from where the cake was ordered for a woman's birthday on Saturday, an official said.

Advertisement

He said the incident took place at a building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara East.

Advertisement

Shortly after eating the birthday cake, 11 persons, including four women and seven children, among them a two-and-a-half-year-old child, complained of a burning sensation in their chests, severe stomach pain, and vomiting, the official said, adding that guests noticed a dead lizard on a serving plate, triggering immediate panic.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital for emergency care.

Advertisement

Most patients were stable, while three children were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for close monitoring, a doctor said.

"The children claimed that they found a dead lizard inside the cake. The exact cause of food poisoning is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said.

Cake samples were collected and sent for testing, he said, adding that local authorities, alongside the FDA and the Vasai-Virar mayor Rajiv Patil, inspected Chamunda Bakery, from where the cake was bought.

Further action will depend on the FDA's findings, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts