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Home / India / 11 Indians among over 300 injured in attack at Saudi airport that killed 12

11 Indians among over 300 injured in attack at Saudi airport that killed 12

Indian Embassy in Riyadh says it has been following up on "dastardly attack" on Riyadh airport and was in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being

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Dubai, Updated At : 10:13 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reuters photo
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At least 11 Indians were among the more than 300 people injured in an attack at Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday, a day after the attack that killed 12 people.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, in a social media post, on Sunday said it has been following up on the "dastardly attack" on Riyadh airport and was in touch with the local authorities to enquire about their well-being.

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The attack was the latest of several in the past week targeting the airport. The deceased included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese.

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"It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. The embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities," the embassy said.

Strongly condemning the incident, India on Sunday said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately".

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"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of life, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," it said.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.

In view of the security situation, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory on Thursday advising all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities.

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