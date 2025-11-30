11 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga
Injured rushed to state-run facilities for treatment
Advertisement
Eleven persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.
Advertisement
According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 km away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons—8 women, 2 men and a child—were killed on the spot.
Advertisement
Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official said.
Advertisement
On the cause of the accident, the official said, “It was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it.”
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement