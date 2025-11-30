Eleven persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.

According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 km away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons—8 women, 2 men and a child—were killed on the spot.

Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official said.

On the cause of the accident, the official said, “It was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it.”