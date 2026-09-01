11 killed in explosion at UP cracker factory

Eleven persons, including eight children, were killed and five injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory, whose licence had been cancelled in 2024, destroyed its building and six other houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Advertisement

Several people were feared trapped under the debris. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire brigade and Air Force personnel were at the site, they said. All deceased resided in the vicinity of the factory, the officials said.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Satnarayan Prajapat said a case was registered at the Pipri police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosives Act against six persons, including the factory operator Adil. Charges will also be filed under the Gangsters Act.