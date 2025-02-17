DT
11 militants arrested in 2 days in Manipur

11 militants arrested in 2 days in Manipur

Security forces have arrested 11 militants from Manipur in the last two days, including seven suspected cadres of the Kuki National Army (KNA), along with arms and ammunition, the police said on Sunday.
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 07:43 AM Feb 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Security forces have arrested 11 militants from Manipur in the last two days, including seven suspected cadres of the Kuki National Army (KNA), along with arms and ammunition, the police said on Sunday.

The ‘KNA’ cadres were apprehended from old Khaukual area in Churachandpur district on Friday, they said.

The KNA is a signatory of the tripartite suspension of operations (SoO) pact signed in 2008 among the United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), an umbrella of 24 insurgent groups, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur Government.

The state government, however, withdrew from the pact in March 2023.

In another operation on Saturday at Huikap village in Imphal East district, four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG group), including two women, were arrested, the police said.

Two AK-47 rifles, pistols, ammunition, incriminating documents and booklets were recovered from their possession, they added.

