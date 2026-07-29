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Home / India / 11 officers sacked for flyover, bridge collapses on 19 NH projects including Delhi-Mumbai: Gadkari

11 officers sacked for flyover, bridge collapses on 19 NH projects including Delhi-Mumbai: Gadkari

Admitting to the collapses, the government informs Rajya Sabha that 11 officers have been sacked from service on account of performance assessment and disciplinary action has been taken on 11 other officers for various reasons, including negligence and dereliction of duties

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Nitin Gadkari. File photo
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Nineteen National Highway projects have seen collapses, cave-ins and structural failures of newly constructed bridges and flyovers in a period of two years -- 2025 and 2026 -- so far.

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Admitting to the collapses, including on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the government on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 11 officers have been sacked from service on account of performance assessment and disciplinary action has been taken on 11 other officers for various reasons, including negligence and dereliction of duties.

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Action against defaulting agencies has been taken as per the provisions of the Contract and Concession agreement in case of deficiencies and damages, such as termination of contract agreement, levying of penalties, liquidated damages, debarment, blacklisting, declaring as nonperformers," Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

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The government has taken note of deficiencies on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which recently saw an 8-foot-wide hole on a bridge near Gujarat’s Ankleshwar. Surface collapses were earlier reported in Rajasthan's Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Ruts, cracks and surface deformation were observed recently after rains along the Sanchore-Santalpur highway in Gujarat with a penalty of Rs 2.8 crore imposed on the contractor along with a recommendation to debar up to one year or until successful rectification, whichever is later.

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Out of 19 projects that witnessed distress, seven are in Kerala.

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