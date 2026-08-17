11 rescued as fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai’s Kandivali

A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali area early on Monday, officials said.

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Eleven people were rescued from the premises, they said, adding that there were no casualties.

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The fire was reported at Abhirai Hotel on Kandivali Station Road at 4.14 am, the officials said.

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The entire building was smoke-logged, following which firefighters rescued 11 people through the staircase from a lodging house on the second floor, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, tarpaulin, bamboo, and aluminium and plastic decorative sheets of the commercial building, he said.

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"No one was injured in the fire," the official said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were deployed, and the fire was brought under control by 6.07 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.