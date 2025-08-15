DT
PT
Home / India / 11 schoolchildren, driver injured as van returning from I-Day event collides with car in Kota        

11 schoolchildren, driver injured as van returning from I-Day event collides with car in Kota        

The accident occurs around noon when the students of a private upper primary school in Sangod were returning home after participating in an Independence Day event at the school
article_Author
PTI
Kota, Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Eleven schoolchildren and the driver of a private school van were injured in a head-on collision with a car on the Sangod-Khanpur Road in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around noon when the students of a private upper primary school in Sangod were returning home after participating in an Independence Day event at the school, local SHO Lakhan Singh said.

The van overturned after colliding with the car coming from the opposite direction, leaving 11 children in the 7-15 years’ age group and the driver, identified as Rohit (22), injured, the SHO said.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre, from where doctors referred five kids and Rohit to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota. All the injured were reported to be out of danger, the officer said.

The passengers of the car escaped unhurt, as the airbags opened on time, Singh said.

Police have impounded both the vehicles after filing a case, he added.

