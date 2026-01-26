11 security personnel injured as IEDs planted by Naxalites explode in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Eleven security personnel were injured as IEDs planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, officials said.
Details are awaited.
