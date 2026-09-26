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Home / India / 111 sitting MPs and MLAs changed their political parties after being elected: ADR

111 sitting MPs and MLAs changed their political parties after being elected: ADR

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Trinamool and Congress together accounted for 64 (58 per cent) of the 111 MPs and MLAs who changed parties

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A total of 111 sitting MPs and MLAs changed their political parties after being elected to the current Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies since 2022.

Out of these, 26 were members of the Lok Sabha, seven were of the Rajya Sabha and 78 were of Legislative Assemblies, according to an analysis conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch.

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The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Trinamool and Congress together accounted for 64 (58 per cent) of the 111 MPs and MLAs who changed parties; the Naga People’s Front (NPF) led the list of parties that received the maximum number of lawmakers, with 32 (29 per cent), followed by the BJP with 29 (26 per cent) and the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) with 20 (18 per cent).

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The highest number of party switches was recorded among representatives originally elected from the NDPP (25, 23 per cent), followed by the Trinamool (20, 18 per cent) and the Congress (19, 17 per cent).

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accounted for nine (8 per cent) party switches, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) each accounted for seven (6 per cent). The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) accounted for six (5 per cent), followed by Janata Dal (United) with five (5 per cent) and the National People’s Party (NPP) with four (4 per cent).

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It is noteworthy that the recent fall of governments in some State Assemblies was attributed to defections by their MLAs, the report said.

As far as parties that received the maximum number of lawmakers within their fold were concerned, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) led the list, with 32 (29 per cent) joining the party, followed by the BJP with 29 (26 per cent) and the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) with 20 (18 per cent).

The Congress received nine (8 per cent), Shiv Sena eight (7 per cent), the NPP six (5 per cent) and the People’s Party of Arunachal four (4 per cent).

Overall, the NPF, BJP and NCPI together accounted for 81 (73 er cent) of the 111 MPs.

The analysis was based on the elections and byelections held between 2022 and 2026.

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