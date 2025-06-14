DT
111 trees for each girl child: Astral Foundation's pledge for adopted village in Ahmedabad

111 trees for each girl child: Astral Foundation's pledge for adopted village in Ahmedabad

Plants 10,000 trees on World Environment Day in Keliya Vasna village
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:52 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Astral Foundation, the CSR arm of Astral Limited, marked a significant step toward environmental and social responsibility by initiating the plantation of 10,000 trees in Keliya Vasna, a village adopted by the Foundation. This green initiative is part of a larger, long-term commitment inspired by Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, known for his revolutionary concept of honouring the birth of a girl child with tree plantations. Taking this inspiration forward, Jagruti Engineer, Director of Astral Foundation, announced a heartfelt pledge to plant 111 trees for every girl child born in Keliya Vasna.

“A tree is a symbol of life, and what better way to celebrate the birth of a girl than by nurturing new life in nature,” said Jagruti Engineer. “This initiative not only promotes gender positivity but also strengthens our commitment to sustainability,” she added.

The plantation drive began this month with active participation from the villagers, who have also taken up the responsibility of nurturing these saplings into fully grown trees. The goal is to eventually plant 1,00,000 trees, creating a lasting green legacy.

