DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 1,117 FIRs filed in 2 years over fertiliser black marketing, hoarding: Govt

1,117 FIRs filed in 2 years over fertiliser black marketing, hoarding: Govt

Government informs Parliament that in FY 2025-26, 4,84,663 raids have been conducted in respect of black marketing, hoarding, sub-standard and diversion of fertilisers

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
Advertisement

There have been as many as 1,117 FIRs registered across the country for black marketing, hoarding and sale of substandard fertilisers.

Advertisement

The government on Friday informed Parliament that in FY 2025-26, 4,84,663 raids have been conducted in respect of black marketing, hoarding, sub-standard and diversion of fertilisers.

Advertisement

The government said 17,392 show cause notices have been issued, 6,941 licenses have been suspended or cancelled and 847 FIRs have been registered against defaulters.

Advertisement

"In FY 2026-27 i.e. from 01.04.2026 to 24.07.2026, 1,69,031 raids have been conducted, 9,127 show cause notices have been issued, 2,868 licenses have been suspended/cancelled and 270 FIRs have been registered against defaulters to curb these malpractices," said MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel.

To reduce black marketing under Direct Benefit Transfer system for sale in fertilisers, the sale of subsidized fertilizers is done by 100% Aadhaar based authentication of the

Advertisement

beneficiary, the government said. "Additionally, a monthly ceiling of 50 bags per buyer per month is placed for equitable distribution of fertilizers except for Telangana having the ceiling of two bags per Acre (for Urea only) per buyer and Jammu & Kashmir having the ceiling of 60 bags per buyer per season," the government said.

"Under the Framework for Fertilizer Sale in 40 identified districts of 20 States, the fertilizer is being sold to the identified farmer only as per the requirement based on land area and crop sown," Patel said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts