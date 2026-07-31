1,117 FIRs filed in 2 years over fertiliser black marketing, hoarding: Govt

There have been as many as 1,117 FIRs registered across the country for black marketing, hoarding and sale of substandard fertilisers.

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The government on Friday informed Parliament that in FY 2025-26, 4,84,663 raids have been conducted in respect of black marketing, hoarding, sub-standard and diversion of fertilisers.

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The government said 17,392 show cause notices have been issued, 6,941 licenses have been suspended or cancelled and 847 FIRs have been registered against defaulters.

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"In FY 2026-27 i.e. from 01.04.2026 to 24.07.2026, 1,69,031 raids have been conducted, 9,127 show cause notices have been issued, 2,868 licenses have been suspended/cancelled and 270 FIRs have been registered against defaulters to curb these malpractices," said MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel.

To reduce black marketing under Direct Benefit Transfer system for sale in fertilisers, the sale of subsidized fertilizers is done by 100% Aadhaar based authentication of the

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beneficiary, the government said. "Additionally, a monthly ceiling of 50 bags per buyer per month is placed for equitable distribution of fertilizers except for Telangana having the ceiling of two bags per Acre (for Urea only) per buyer and Jammu & Kashmir having the ceiling of 60 bags per buyer per season," the government said.

"Under the Framework for Fertilizer Sale in 40 identified districts of 20 States, the fertilizer is being sold to the identified farmer only as per the requirement based on land area and crop sown," Patel said.