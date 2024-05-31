112 Bengal candidates have criminal cases

Kolkata: Of the 507 candidates from West Bengal contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, 112 have declared criminal cases against them, according to a study of affidavits submitted to the EC. The study, conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), revealed that among these 112 candidates, 92 have serious criminal cases against them.

118 massacres during RJD 15-yr rule: JD(U)

Patna: With voting for 8 Lok Sabha seats being held in Bihar on June 1, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar targeted the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi and claimed that 118 massacres took place during their tenure and 674 persons lost their lives. Kumar said that 88 massacres took place in the 8 Lok Sabha constituencies where elections will be held on June 1.

Won’t use sc status for PM post: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said there was no question of him pushing for his candidature for the post of Prime Minister by taking advantage of his status as a member of the Scheduled Castes (SC). He said he had never taken advantage of his caste in his political life spanning over 50 years. Sonia Gandhi called him from time to time and entrusted him with various responsibilities.

