112 outcomes, India's presidency most ambitious

India’s G20 presidency stands out as the most ambitious in terms of outcomes. With a total of 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India has more than tripled (see table-right) the substantive work from the previous presidencies:

Principles after Indian locations

India leaves footprint with major principles christened after locations, for example:

Deccan Principles on Food Security & Nutrition

Chennai Principles for Blue & Ocean Economy

Gandhinagar Roadmap for Land Restoration

Jaipur ‘Call for Action’ to enhance MSMEs’ access to information for integration into global trade

G20 declaration is historical and path-breaking with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paragraphs are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s world. Amitabh Kant, india’s G20 sherpa

#G20