112 outcomes, India's presidency most ambitious

India’s G20 presidency stands out as the most ambitious in terms of outcomes. With a total of 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India has more than tripled (see table-right) the substantive work from the previous presidencies:
Principles after Indian locations
India leaves footprint with major principles christened after locations, for example:
- Deccan Principles on Food Security & Nutrition
- Chennai Principles for Blue & Ocean Economy
- Gandhinagar Roadmap for Land Restoration
- Jaipur ‘Call for Action’ to enhance MSMEs’ access to information for integration into global trade
G20 declaration is historical and path-breaking with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paragraphs are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s world. Amitabh Kant, india’s G20 sherpa
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
United Nations Secretary-General Guterres and IMF head Georg...
Biofuel alliance to drive green mission
India urges G20 members to join initiative for raising ethan...