114 daily wage labourers, 31 farmers & agri workers died by suicide every day in India last year

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 5

In a distressing trend, an average 114 daily wage labourers along with 31 farmers and agricultural workers died by suicide daily across the country in 2022, according to a report prepared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Overall, 41,433 suicides were by men in the unorganised sector

Overall, 1.70 lakh suicides were reported in 2022, which was 4 per cent higher than 1.64 lakh in 2021. The maximum suicides were in Maharashtra (37.6 per cent), Karnataka (21.2 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (8.1 per cent), Tamil Nadu (6.4 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.7 per cent). Daily wagers, farmers and agricultural workers together contributed to 33 per cent of the total 41,433 suicides by men in the unorganised sector. Of these, 30,143 (26.4 per cent) were daily wagers. Those engaged in the farming sector made up for 11,290 suicides (6.6 per cent), among them 5,207 farmers and 6,083 agricultural labourers.

In the female category, 208 farmers, 611 agricultural labourers and 3,752 daily wagers died by suicide during the year. “Family problems” and “illness” were attributed as the primary causes, as per the NCRB report. Analysing the educational background of those who died by suicide, the report showed that 23.9 per cent (40,894) were educated up to matriculation or secondary level while 18 per cent (30,810) had studied till the middle standard. Senior secondary, intermediate or pre-university educated individuals comprised 15.9 of the total count while 14.5 per cent were primary educated and 11.5 per cent were illiterate. Graduates and post-graduates constituted 5.2 per cent of the total deaths by suicide. The report mentioned that 58.2 per cent of the individuals resorted to hanging themselves, 25.4 per cent consumed poison while 5 per cent died by drowning.

Renowned agricultural expert Devinder Sharma expressed concern over the alarming trend in the farming sector, emphasising agrarian distress remained profoundly entrenched despite claims by the authorities concerned on efforts to alleviate the situation.

Sharma urged policymakers to recognise the bottom-tier status of farm income, calling for a political commitment to revitalise the farming sector.