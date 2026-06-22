12 Indians among 13 killed in explosion at factory in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City

Twelve Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Indian Embassy in Doha said on Monday, adding that all those injured in the incident were in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

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Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the embassy said it was working closely with Qatari authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

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“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” the mission said in a statement.

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It added that all injured persons were in stable condition and assured that every possible assistance was being extended to the affected Indian nationals and their families.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, the blast occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical malfunction during operations.

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The incident claimed 13 lives and left 66 people injured, involving workers of different nationalities.

Immediately after the explosion, security agencies and emergency response teams launched rescue and relief operations in accordance with established protocols, while the injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said search operations at the site had been completed and investigations were under way to ascertain the precise technical causes of the accident.

The Ministry of Interior said no gas leak or environmental hazard resulting from the incident had been detected and stressed that there was no threat to public safety.

“Competent authorities are continuing their procedures to verify the circumstances of the incident, accurately determine its technical causes, and take the necessary measures,” the ministry said.

Ras Laffan Industrial City, located on Qatar’s northeast coast, is one of the world’s largest centres for liquefied natural gas production and petrochemical industries.

The tragedy marks one of the deadliest industrial accidents involving Indian nationals in the Gulf region in recent years