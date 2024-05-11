12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

PTI

Bijapur, May 10

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Friday, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The gunfight took place in the forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, the police had said earlier. The bodies of 12 Naxalites had been recovered so far, the CM said.

