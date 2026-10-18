A bomb threat allegedly made by a 12-year-old girl aboard a city-bound flight from Ahmedabad triggered a security alert at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here, officials said on Sunday. It later turned out to be a prank.

The Class 7 student, who was returning to Hyderabad with other students and teachers on Saturday after a school trip, told a fellow student that there was a "bomb on the flight."

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A cabin crew member, after hearing it, alerted the pilot, a police official said.

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Following standard security protocols, the aircraft was subjected to a thorough check upon landing here. Nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

"As she is a minor, no case was registered, and the girl student was counselled by her teachers. She unknowingly said it and did not have any intention of making a threat as such," the official further said.