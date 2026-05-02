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Home / India / 12-yr-old student of pvt boarding school in Kerala assaulted; warden, cook arrested

12-yr-old student of pvt boarding school in Kerala assaulted; warden, cook arrested

The case was registered after the boy told his parents, and his father filed a complaint with the police

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PTI
Kollam (Kerala), Updated At : 11:59 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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A warden and cook of a private boarding school near Punalur here were on Saturday arrested and booked for allegedly physically assaulting a 12-year-old student of the institution on suspicion of theft, the police said.

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The cook suspected that the boy stole Rs 500 from him and allegedly hung the boy upside down a few days ago, while the warden is accused of having helped in the act, an officer of Punalur police station said.

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The two were arrested and booked for various offences under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

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The boy does not have any health problems as a consequence of the assault and is fine, they added.

The case was registered after the boy told his parents, and his father filed a complaint with the police.

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