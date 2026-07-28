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Home / India / 13 Indian seafarers trapped at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port; FSUI seeks evacuation

13 Indian seafarers trapped at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port; FSUI seeks evacuation

FSUI calls situation 'terrible and life-threatening', saying cargo vessel MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port remains trapped in a conflict zone with crew living under constant threat of attack

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A video grab shows thick plumes of smoke rising in the vicinity of cargo vessel MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. Credit: @FSUIINDIA/X
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Thirteen Indian seafarers are among a 15-member crew stranded aboard the cargo vessel MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, with a seafarers' union urging the Centre to secure their immediate evacuation as drone and missile attacks continue around the Black Sea port.

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In a post on X, the Forward Seaman Union of India (FSUI) described the situation as "terrible and life-threatening", saying the vessel remains trapped in the conflict zone with the crew living under the constant threat of attack.

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The union also shared a video purportedly from the vessel, showing thick plumes of smoke rising in the vicinity of the ship, underscoring the volatile security situation at the port.

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"The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment," the FSUI said, appealing to the Government of India, the shipowners, the vessel's flag state and other authorities to ensure the seafarers' safety and facilitate their swift evacuation and repatriation.

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Warning that Indian seafarers should not be left exposed in an active conflict zone, the union said every passing day was increasing the risk to the lives of those on board.

There was no immediate response from the Ministry of External Affairs or the shipping company to the union's appeal.

The latest distress call comes amid mounting concerns over the safety of Indian merchant seafarers operating in the Black Sea region.

Last week, merchant vessel MV AGN RAGNAR was struck at Ukraine's Odesa port with four Indian nationals on board. Two were rescued, while two remain missing and search operations are continuing.

Earlier this month, four Indian seafarers were among 10 crew members killed when MV Golden Leo was hit by projectiles near Odesa, prompting India to summon the Russian Embassy's chargé d'affaires and raise the issue with Moscow.

Following the recent attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to carefully assess security risks before accepting assignments on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea, warning that ships in the region remain vulnerable to missile and drone strikes.

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