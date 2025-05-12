DT
PT
Home / India / 13 killed as trailer truck collides with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur             

All deceased were women and children
PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 08:23 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Thirteen people, all women and children, died and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said.

Four children and nine women died in the road accident that took place on Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.

After getting information, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot.

Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.

