Mirzapur (UP), May 31
Thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died at a hospital here following high fever and high blood pressure, its principal said on Friday. The exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, he said.
The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team, Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, said.
They had high-grade fever and high blood pressure when they were brought to the facility, he said.
The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures for the past several days. Polling is scheduled to be held in Mirzapur on Saturday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram
The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...
GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24
China registers economic growth of 5.3 per cent in first thr...
13 poll personnel die in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following fever, high BP: Hospital principal
The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures f...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in 7-day police custody
33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...
Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital
The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...