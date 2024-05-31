13 poll personnel die in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following fever, high BP: Hospital principal

PTI

Mirzapur (UP), May 31

Thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died at a hospital here following high fever and high blood pressure, its principal said on Friday. The exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, he said.

The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team, Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, said.

They had high-grade fever and high blood pressure when they were brought to the facility, he said.

The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures for the past several days. Polling is scheduled to be held in Mirzapur on Saturday.

