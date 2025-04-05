DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 13-year-old cancer patient undergoing chemo raped, impregnated; accused arrested     

13-year-old cancer patient undergoing chemo raped, impregnated; accused arrested     

The accused, who was from the same village as the girl's family in Bihar, had arranged for a rented accommodation for them in Badlapur two months ago and assisted in her treatment
article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 03:18 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old accused was apprehended from Bihar on Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, who was from the same village as the girl's family in Bihar, had arranged for a rented accommodation for them in Badlapur two months ago and assisted in her treatment.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said the man allegedly took advantage of the girl when she was alone at home, sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

The child was undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in Mumbai, and during a routine examination, she was found to be pregnant, he said.

Advertisement

Following this, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

"The accused had arranged for the victim's family to stay in Badlapur and was helping with her treatment. During this time, he raped her and she got pregnant," senior inspector Kiran Balwadkar said.

The arrested accused has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigations are underway.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper